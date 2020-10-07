 

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor and Partnering Conferences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that it was selected to present at the 2020 BIO Investor Forum conference to be held virtually from October 13-15, 2020 and will be participating at the BIO-Europe partnering conference to be held virtually from October 26-29, 2020.

At the BIO Investor Forum, Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences will present and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will highlight the Company’s GP2 program and its plans to commence a Phase III clinical trial, will include a pre-recorded audio track available to conference attendees on demand, and will be simultaneously made available on the investor section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.greenwichlifesciences.com/

At the BIO-Europe partnering conference, the Company will seek to meet with international pharmaceutical companies seeking to license marketing rights for promising therapeutics for their respective regions. The Company previously initiated a global and regional out-licensing process with industry leading advisor, Torreya Partners, which is expected to continue as the upcoming GP2 Phase III trial commences.

About BIO Investor Forum

The 19th annual BIO Investor Forum is an international biotech investor conference focused on early and established private companies as well as emerging public companies. The event features plenary sessions, business roundtables and therapeutic workshops, company presentations, and scheduled one-to-one meetings. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-investor-forum-digital/why-attend

About BIO-Europe

The 26th annual BIO-Europe global life sciences partnering conference includes access to company pitches, program sessions, and sponsor and showcase company content. The event is expected to bring together over 4,000 executives from more than 2,000 life sciences companies spanning an estimated 60+ countries. Program content includes business development, therapeutic areas, startup innovations, digital health, and scheduled one-to-one meetings. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/

