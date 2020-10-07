Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor and Partnering Conferences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that it was selected to present at the 2020 BIO Investor Forum conference to be held virtually from October 13-15, 2020 and will be participating at the BIO-Europe partnering conference to be held virtually from October 26-29, 2020.

At the BIO Investor Forum, Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences will present and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will highlight the Company’s GP2 program and its plans to commence a Phase III clinical trial, will include a pre-recorded audio track available to conference attendees on demand, and will be simultaneously made available on the investor section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.greenwichlifesciences.com/