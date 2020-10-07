 

Humana Medicare Advantage Members Benefit From Improved Health Outcomes, Preventive Care and an Estimated $4 Billion in Reduced Costs Through Value-Based Care

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) unveiled today its annual Value-based Care Report, detailing that 2.41 million Humana individual Medicare Advantage beneficiaries receiving care from primary care physicians in value-based payment models experienced, on average, better health outcomes, lower costs and more preventive care, as opposed to fee-for-service models. Results reflect data collected during calendar year 2019.

Value-based care, a key priority in the Medicare Advantage program, rewards quality and effectiveness of care rather than quantity of care. By aligning incentives with providers and, most importantly, with members, we foster deeper collaboration, more proactive and preventive care, and a more profound commitment to the experiences and outcomes of our members. Incorporating integrated care delivery and social determinants of health screenings can provide value-based providers with a clearer of a patient’s personal experience and to deliver the best services to help them achieve their best health.

Report Details

The report details how Humana’s holistic approach helped its Medicare Advantage members, 85.1% of whom were living with at least two chronic conditions in 2019, and supported its primary care physicians in their efforts to better manage patients’ health. Humana’s population health strategy for addressing the impacts of health-related social needs, as well as the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, are also examined in the report.

Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard said he believes that, in a value-based care model, providers caring for Medicare Advantage members have reinforced a broader view of caring for people living with multiple chronic conditions.

“The premise of human care – where we listen to and address the specific physical health, behavioral health and health-related social needs of our members and their care teams – is amplified in value-based care agreements,” said Broussard. “Our collaboration with primary care physicians and their care teams is helping to deliver simpler and more convenient care and reducing avoidable hospitalizations.”

Key Findings

Listed below is a snapshot of the report’s key findings:

  • Humana individual Medicare Advantage members benefitted from preventive screenings. Humana MA members seeking care from physicians in value-based agreements received screenings between 8 percent and 19 percent more often for colorectal screenings, diabetic eye exams, osteoporosis management and controlling blood sugar than those Humana MA members who received care from physicians in MA non-value-based arrangements.
  • More Humana MA members stayed in their homes, not the hospital. Humana MA members receiving care from physicians in value-based care arrangements with Humana collectively spent 211,000 fewer days as hospital inpatients and less time seeking care in emergency rooms in 2019, compared to those Humana MA members receiving care from physicians in non-value-based care models. More broadly, Humana MA members served by physicians/practices in value-based agreements visited emergency rooms 10.3 percent less often (90,500 fewer visits) and had a 29.2 percent lower rate of hospital admission (165,000 fewer admissions) compared with Original Medicare.
  • Care costs are lower for Humana Medicare Advantage members. An estimated $4 billion in plan-covered medical expenses would have been incurred by Humana Medicare Advantage members if they had they been under Original Medicare’s fee-for-service model instead of in value-based agreements.

A strategic advantage of the value-based model is that it equips physicians with tools, actionable data and resources that provide an expanded view of patients’ health to assist in developing a more holistic approach to care. In turn, physicians can provide more targeted education, monitoring and coordinated, longitudinal care to their patients. William Shrank, MD, MPHS, Humana’s chief medical and corporate affairs officer, said he believes that value-based care models will become even more effective as we foster even greater interoperability in data and systems, facilitating improved visibility and coordination.

