Ocular Therapeutix Announces Preliminary Net Product Revenue of $5.8 Million to $5.9 Million for Third Quarter 2020, Representing Greater Than a 250% Increase Over the Previous Quarter

The Company is reporting preliminary third quarter 2020 total net product revenue of $5.8 to 5.9 million, representing a greater than 250 % sequential increase over the second quarter. Net product revenue of DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4mg and ReSure Sealant for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, are estimated at $5.3 to 5.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, reflecting individual product quarterly sequential growth of net product revenue of approximately 280% and 150%, respectively. The Company expects to announce financial results for the third quarter 2020 and to provide a business update on November 5, 2020 and discuss its quarterly results in a conference call following the close of market the same day.

Despite continued impact from the COVID pandemic, the Company had a record quarter of DEXTENZA in-market sales as Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Hospital Out Patient Departments (HOPDs) purchased nearly 10,000 billable inserts during the period. DEXTENZA continues to show a steady and robust rebound with the in-market sales of billable inserts into ASCs and HOPDs of 2,221, 2,920 and approximately 4,812 in July, August and September, respectively. The increases observed in the third quarter 2020 build upon the momentum seen in the prior quarter starting in May and reflect continued increases in surgical volumes as ASCs and HOPDs strive to return to pre-COVID shutdown volumes.

”We are very pleased with the growing interest in DEXTENZA and we are encouraged by the growth in our reported sales,” said Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to serving patient needs and improving access to DEXTENZA while maintaining a strong focus on the purchase of billable units by ASCs and HOPDs since it reflects true in-market demand. For the quarter, our end-customers purchased almost 10,000 billable units with nearly half of that total coming in September. We are experiencing tremendous momentum, and we believe that there is strong receptivity to the DEXTENZA hands-free value proposition in the COVID environment.”