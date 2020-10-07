 

Urovant Sciences Announces Co-Promotion Agreement for Vibegron with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) today announced it has entered into a five-year U.S. co-promotion agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to promote vibegron in the primary care segment upon receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the drug. In March 2020, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for vibegron in overactive bladder (OAB) and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of December 26, 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sunovion will deploy its multi-specialty sales force to bring vibegron to primary care physicians (PCP). In support of this effort, Sunovion will provide sales and marketing activities targeting the PCP segment through March 31, 2026. In compensation for its sales and marketing activities during the period of this agreement, Sunovion will receive a mid-single digit repayment fee based on the net sales of vibegron beginning on April 1, 2023.

“The co-promotion agreement with Sunovion significantly expands our planned commercial footprint for vibegron as we look forward to the potential approval and launch of vibegron in the coming months. While Urovant sales representatives will be focused on urologists, long-term care, and high-prescribing PCPs, the Sunovion team will significantly broaden our reach into the U.S. primary care community,” said Walt Johnston, Urovant’s Senior Vice President of Commercial. “This is a great example of the strategic benefit of our affiliation with the Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group of companies. This partnership allows us to reach the PCP community without incurring any cash outlay through March 2023.”

“We are pleased to deepen our commercial relationship with Urovant,” said Thomas Gibbs, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Sunovion. “Together, we expect to accelerate Urovant’s path forward by leveraging Sunovion’s sales expertise and infrastructure for co-promotion activities within the primary care specialty.”

The co-promotion agreement is in addition to the exclusive three-year agreement Urovant entered into with Sunovion in June 2020 for services related to wholesale trade and retail distribution, contract operations, and select account management activities for vibegron. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., which is the majority shareholder of Urovant.

