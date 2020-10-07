 

HCI Group Welcomes Gitanjali Clark and Bob Lopes to its Board Observer Program

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, has added experienced professionals Gitanjali Clark and Bob Lopes to its Board Observer Program for the 2020-2021 year.

Established in 2018, HCI’s Board Observer Program trains selected individuals in public company board operations, governance and law, and prepares them to serve on public company boards. The program also provides HCI with a means to identify exceptionally well-qualified candidates for its Board. In considering program participants, HCI emphasizes segments of the population that may be underrepresented on public company boards. With limited exceptions, board observer participants receive all board materials and are invited to attend and participate in all board meetings, although they do not have voting privileges.

Clark is a litigation attorney at Dias & Associates in Tampa, Florida, representing long-term care facilities, nursing home administrators and nurses in civil litigation. Earlier in her legal career, she represented property insurance carriers in first and third-party defense litigation from intake to trial. Clark holds a Master of Business Administration and Doctor of Law (Cum Laude) from Stetson University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Florida.

Lopes is a senior executive with more than 30 years of experience leading private, mid-stage and public businesses in outsourcing, consulting and human resources related services. He currently serves as Chief Human Resources Officer for Randstad North America, a global leader in the HR services industry. He has also served as Group President of Randstad Sourceright North America. Prior to Randstad, Lopes held senior leadership roles at Acclaris, Fidelity, Veritude, Aon, and Towers Perrin. Lopes holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in management information systems from the University of Notre Dame.

“We established the Board Observer Program three years ago to prepare individuals to serve on public company boards, particularly individuals representing diverse experiences, and broaden our pool of available Board candidates,” said Paresh Patel, HCI Group’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We welcome Gitanjali and Bob to the HCI family, and we look forward to benefiting from their unique backgrounds and expertise.”

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

