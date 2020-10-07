Further Progress on ‘Route to Market’ for Lake Giles Iron Project

RCR Mining Technologies ( “ RCR MT ”) completes engineering design report to support the potential development of a cutting-edge ‘ Helix ’ rail car unloading solution (“Helix Dumper”) at the Port of Esperance

Process for selection of a preferred development option for the new rail unloading infrastructure system is now ready to advance

Proposal for development of a Commercial Track Access Agreement for below rail network paths to Port of Esperance received from Arc Infrastructure in July

Discussions progressing with above-rail service providers on indicative pricing for rail haulage services

Advancing with Crown Lease application to support previously announced proposal to develop a 93km haul road from the Project to a proposed rail siding adjacent to the Perth to Kalgoorlie rail line at Jaurdi

Macarthur now focused on advancing discussions with Southern Ports Authority to secure a pathway to conditional capacity allocation at Port of Esperance. This will be the final material piece of the rapidly emerging ‘route to market’ solution for Macarthur’s Lake Giles Iron Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to provide an update on the continued progress towards completion of route to market for its flagship Moonshine magnetite deposits at Macarthur’s Lake Giles Iron Project (“Project”).

ENGINEERING DESIGN REPORT FOR CUTTING EDGE ‘HELIX’ RAIL UNLOADING SYSTEM COMPLETED

Following the recent engagement of RCR Mining Technologies Pty Ltd (“RCR MT”) to examine the potential to develop and utilise a cutting-edge rail unloading technology at Esperance Port (See the Company’s recent announcements dated 29 July 2020 here and 2 September 2020 here), RCR MT has now completed its engineering design report.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b37fb508-4f02-488f ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6eaea10-d102-4c44 ...

RCR MT, a subsidiary of NRW Holdings (ASX: NWH), holds an exclusive license to develop the Helix Dumper system in Australia and in combination with Kiruna Wagon, have the ability to manufacture both the dumper and wagons in Western Australia. RCR MT was engaged by Macarthur to examine the potential to utilise the cutting-edge rail unloading technology that has been successfully used in Scandinavian magnetite operations for several years.