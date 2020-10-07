 

B2Digital Launches B2 Fighting Series Live MMA on Amazon Fire TV

Tampa, FL, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the live launch of the new B2 Fighting Series App for Over-The-Top (“OTT”) distribution on Amazon Fire TV.

Download the B2 Fighting Series App for Amazon Fire TV HERE. Watch live and on-demand B2 Fighting Series MMA events with an Amazon Fire TV Stick from anywhere in the world today.

“We worked extremely fast to get this developed, launched, and available in the Amazon Fire TV store because we believe that OTT TV distribution of our proprietary action-packed live content is a game changer in the market for fans of MMA,” commented Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “Now, the remaining B2 Fighting Series fights of 2020 will be Live on PPV on Amazon Fire TV with our top-tier amateur and professional Live MMA events. Our major title bouts and rising stars of MMA that our hardcore fans love to watch can now be viewed on Amazon Fire TV. We will also expect to have exciting news very soon on delivering the B2 Fighting Series over Apple TV.”

Management notes that over 40 million viewers consume content through Amazon Fire TV as of January 2020, which represents over 18% growth on a year-over-year basis, and a sizeable lead of nearly 8 million viewers over Roku, according to TechCrunch. Overall, analysts calculate the OTT live sports market to be worth an estimated $6.8 billion annually.

The B2 Fighting Series App for Amazon Fire TV was developed in conjunction with PRESTOSPORTS, LLC (“PrestoSports”), a leader in digital sports entertainment distribution, who is also assisting in the development of other versions of the app targeting additional OTT platforms.

As noted in the Company’s release dated September 24, 2020, B2Digital is pursuing a unique monetization model for its OTT app product, with free download using an email address, no monthly subscription, and free access to all content other than LIVE PPV event content, which will be available for a PPV charge, and then made free 36 hours after the conclusion of the event.

Bell added, “We are moving toward some of our biggest and most exciting events ever, our B2InstaStore PPV marketing model is beginning to have a material impact as a viral sales engine, and now, with the launch of our Amazon Fire TV OTT presence, we have massively widened our distribution footprint. If you add in the fact that there seems to be a pent-up demand dynamic in play right now in the live sports market as a pandemic effect, the result is a perfect storm that should be very exciting for B2Digital shareholders over coming months.”

