Virtusa iComms Marketplace to Help CSPs Quickly Assemble and Launch New Services

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. , Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, has unveiled Virtusa iComms, an intelligent marketplace for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to innovate faster and build solutions that leverage Virtusa Intellectual Property (IP).



To be successful, CSPs are increasingly challenged to integrate products and services from dozens, if not hundreds of technology providers. The new Virtusa iComms eases this burden by delivering an intelligent and comprehensive set of Virtusa offerings – including Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, Augmented Reality (AR), Know Your Customer (KYC), integrated billing and network inventory to redefine digital experiences, create intent-driven engagements, improve quality of service, and monetize assets. Additionally, Virtusa iComms provides access to capabilities and expertise in solutions from other providers used most often by CSPs, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dataken, Google Cloud, Intense Technologies, MemSQL, Microsoft Azure, Pegasystems, and Salesforce.

With the number of 5G connections expected to grow to over 1 billion by 2023, CSPs can use Virtusa iComms to identify customers most likely to upgrade and efficiently scale network resources as demand increases. Other examples include building and launching new services quickly that capitalize on emerging Cloud, 5G, NaaS, and Edge trends to grow new revenue streams.

“Virtusa iComms is the result of over 15 years of delivering complex, innovation solutions to CSPs across Consumer, Enterprise, and MSOs,” said Ravi Kumar Palepu, global head, technology, media, and telecommunications solutions, Virtusa. “Virtusa iComms helps CSPs adopt emerging technologies at a faster pace by providing over 200 open APIs, more than 50 proven AI models, synthetic data adhering to TM Forum standards across customers, networks, operations and billing, and pre-integrated solutions.”

“CSPs are facing significant pressures on top-line revenues due to changing consumer behaviors and technology drivers like Over-The-Top (OTT) services. The need for a robust infrastructure to efficiently accommodate the emerging service trends has grown phenomenally,” said Frank Palermo, EVP, technology, media, and telecommunications, Virtusa. “Virtusa iComms is a platform and ecosystem that recognizes the need to move fast and provides a comprehensive set of solutions for CSPs to leverage as they transform their businesses.”