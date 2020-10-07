AzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today issued the following letter to its shareholders and the investment community from James Sapirstein, President and Chief Executive Officer.

This week marks my one-year anniversary as President and Chief Executive Officer of AzurRx. I’d like to take this opportunity to reflect on our team’s accomplishments over the past year and to provide an update on the current status of our business operations. I am pleased to report that we have been successful in achieving many of the milestones I have originally shared with you, which I will highlight in this letter. Based on the clinical results we’ve seen to date, I continue to believe that MS1819 has the potential to replace porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) as the standard of care for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), and that we will increase shareholder value as we continue to advance the drug’s development.

Financial

Capital Raised in Past 12 Months

$6.9M from convertible promissory notes and warrants (December 2019 - January 2020)

$15.2M from Series B convertible preferred stock and warrants (July 2020)

$2.5M in CIR (French Research Tax Credit) (Received in 2020 for years 2017-2019)



One of the most evident indicators of our evolution over the past year is reflected in our vastly improved financial position. To that end, we have raised gross cash capital of approximately $22.1 million through our convertible notes and Series B convertible preferred stock financings, plus an additional $2.5 million in cash from the receipt in 2020 of French Research Tax Credits for the years 2017-2019. In July 2020, we received net proceeds from our Series B convertible preferred stock financing of approximately $13.5 million. Additionally, in July 2020, we solidified our financial position creating an effectively debt-free balance sheet by exchanging substantially all of our outstanding convertible notes into the Series B convertible preferred stock financing.