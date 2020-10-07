 

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Dates For Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI), today announced the Company will hold a conference call to review its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s third quarter financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 26, 2020. During the conference call, Company officers will review third quarter 2020 performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Teleconference Details:
Members of the public who are interested in participating in the Company’s third quarter 2020 earnings teleconference call should dial from the U.S., (877) 331-6553, or from outside the U.S., (760) 666-3769, shortly before 10:30 a.m. and reference the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Teleconference Call (number 8891598). Please note the teleconference call will be available for replay beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and ending at midnight on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. To access the replay, callers from the U.S. should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the U.S. should dial (404) 537-3406, and enter conference identification number 8891598.

Webcast:
The conference call will also be available on the Company's website at www.apolloreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $414 billion of assets under management at June 30, 2020.

