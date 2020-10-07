aTyr Pharma to Participate in October Virtual Investor Events

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor events in October.



Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual question and answer webinar as part of the ROTH Capital Partners’ CEO Talk Series on October 12 at 12:00pm ET. Registration for the webinar is available on the Investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com.