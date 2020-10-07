 

aTyr Pharma to Participate in October Virtual Investor Events

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor events in October.

Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual question and answer webinar as part of the ROTH Capital Partners’ CEO Talk Series on October 12 at 12:00pm ET. Registration for the webinar is available on the Investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com.

Jill M. Broadfoot, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview as part of the Company Presentations at the BIO Investor Forum Digital international biotech investor conference which is being held October 13-15. The conference will take place in a virtual format. aTyr’s company presentation will be available on-demand for registered attendees of the BIO Investor Forum Digital to view. For more information, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-investor-forum-digital/company-presenta ....

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Investor Relations, aTyr Pharma
adunston@atyrpharma.com




