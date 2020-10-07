 

Sunworks Announces $10 Million in Q3 Project Wins, Representing an Acceleration in Activity and Improving Market Conditions

$3.6 Million in Projects Signed in Last Week of Quarter

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) (“Sunworks”), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (“ACI”), public works and residential markets, today announced that the company signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects in the third quarter, marking its strongest quarterly booking activity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The sales are comprised of 19 existing and new customers and total more than 4.4 MW for installation.

New projects awarded in the third quarter include $3.2 million for modular home sites in both Northern and Southern California; a $1.8 million follow-on project for a large agriculture customer and a $1.4 million project for a new agriculture customer; and a follow-on sale totaling $0.7 million in the Northeast for Cibao Meat Products, who will be building a 154kW parking canopy that will include 8 EV charging stations.

Chuck Cargile, Chairman of the Board of Sunworks said, “Much of our ACI sales activity has been on-hold since March 2020 as new and existing customers faced challenges and uncertainty caused by COVID-19. During the third quarter, our team worked diligently, encouraging customers to finalize their decision to invest in solar and take advantage of the various incentives currently offered. The most notable volume of third quarter sales were booked in the last week of September, and we are optimistic this momentum will continue into the fourth quarter as we signed two more large projects in the first week of October.”

“The increased sales activity positions us well for 2021 and demonstrates the continued demand for our solar solutions, particularly among agriculture and commercial customers,” Cargile continued. “This momentum is important as we advance our efforts to finalize the previously announced business combination with The Peck Company (NASDAQ: PECK), as detailed in the preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus, filed by The Peck Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020. We believe the transaction with Peck will allow us to leverage combined synergies to create a larger solar solutions provider with greater geographical reach and enhanced financial resources which will benefit our partners, customers and shareholders.”

