 

Acacia Drives Coherent DWDM Technology to Service Provider Edge and Access Networks

Delivers the Higher-Capacity Coherent Technology Needed to Meet Rising Bandwidth Demands of Cable/Fiber Deep and 5G Wireless X-haul Applications

MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced it is sampling a new 100G coherent dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) pluggable solution designed to help service providers, carriers and cable operators meet growing bandwidth demands in edge and access networks. Offered in the QSFP-DD form factor, Acacia’s new 100G coherent DWDM module was designed to provide a scalable traffic aggregation solution, as well as an upgrade path to migrate from existing 10G WDM networks to higher-performing 100G DWDM coherent links for new architectures in access networks, such as cable/fiber deep and 5G wireless X-haul applications.

“As with our recently announced 100G point-to-point solutions, Acacia is working to satisfy the requirements of service provider edge and access applications with coherent solutions designed for this market,” said Anuj Malik, Director of Product Management at Acacia Communications. “The benefits of coherent have been demonstrated in the metro, long-haul and submarine markets and, with these new products, Acacia is looking to deliver the same scalability, operational simplicity and improved total cost of ownership to the edge and access space.”

“The edge of the network is evolving, and we’re bringing new solutions to market designed to provide scale and ease of use for new applications around IoT and edge computing,” said Jörg-Peter Elbers, Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology, ADVA. “As service providers upgrade their access and aggregation infrastructure, it is only a matter of time before coherent technologies make inroads in this space. Acacia has been a leading provider of pluggable coherent optics and their latest innovation provides interesting possibilities.”

Acacia’s pluggable coherent solutions in QSFP-DD were designed to enable network scalability to 200G and 400G versions in the future.

3D Siliconization Approach 
Acacia’s new 100G coherent DWDM module leverages Acacia’s 3D Siliconization approach, which utilizes high-volume manufacturing processes and benefits from the maturity of Acacia’s silicon photonics technology. Acacia’s 100G coherent point-to-point and DWDM pluggable solutions were designed to meet the form factor, low power consumption and cost requirements that edge and access providers need to scale their networks in the future. These innovations have been made possible through Acacia’s expertise and leadership in silicon photonics and low-power DSPs. 

