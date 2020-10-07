Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Enters into Strategic Alliance with Think BIG, LLC, Social Impact Startup Founded by CJ Wallace, Son of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

Think BIG advocates for the global legalization of hemp and cannabis, criminal justice reform, and reinvestment into communities that have been the most affected by the prohibition of cannabis. Think BIG was founded by CJ Wallace, the son of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace and R&B Singer Faith Evans

NEW YORK, NY & LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it has entered into a Strategic Alliance with Think Big, LLC (“Think Big”) – a Los Angeles, California based Social Impact Company. Think Big was founded by CJ Wallace, son of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

This new partnership includes a global licensing deal to bring co-branded CBD & CBG products to market. “I saw firsthand how CBD helped my little brother, Ryder, in his struggle with autism, and my grandmother in her fight against breast cancer. Our companies believe in the healing power of CBD and I am excited to work with Tauriga on a product development roadmap for new CBD & CBG products for my family and families everywhere,” said CJ Wallace.

CJ Wallace and Willie Mack will serve as Tauriga Brand Ambassadors and Creative Directors on new CBD & CBG products. “We have been looking for the right partners to bring our vision and mission for global Hemp and Cannabis legalization to market and found that Seth Shaw and the team at Tauriga Sciences, Inc. have a shared vision of creating a business that is inclusive, diverse, and have full confidence in Tauriga’s current and future product and scientific development in CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoids. This is a critical alliance for our Companies’ respective plans for the future,” said Willie Mack, Co-founder & CEO Think BIG.

Tauriga Sciences Inc. recent news & developments:

Creation of breakthrough product line, branded as: Tauri-Gum -- Vegan formulated, Kosher (Star-K) & Halal (Etimad) certified CBD Infused Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate & CBG Infused Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant with additional flavors in development.

Developing a Pharmaceutical Grade version of Tauri-Gum, aimed at regulating nausea that arises from chemotherapy treatments and filed a Provisional Patent in March 2020 and is working towards FDA clearance for conducting clinical trials.

Entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc., a developer of highly specific and selective nucleic acid based diagnostic test(s) for a variety of Infectious Diseases (including COVID-19).

Signed a distribution deal with Mr. Checkout Distributors - Agreement to launch Tauri-Gum nationwide to over 200,000 retail stores & locations.

Supported by Direct Store Delivery (“DSD”) Distributors, a network of over 1,100 independent distributors nationwide.

Certified as Vendor/Supplier to a number of large national retail chains and experiencing strong levels of growth in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment.

Company Projects net Revenue Range of: $500,000 - $1,000,000 for Fiscal Year 2021 (Period: April 1, 2020 thru March 31, 2021).

Company is Officially Approved to Operate as a U.S. Government Vendor (CAGE Code #: 8QXV4)

Commenting on this transformative partnership, Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “After several months of collaboratively working with the Founders of Think Big, we have determined their management team to be passionate about making a positive impact on the world, while promoting a vision which aligns with our core values and ideals. Together, Tauriga Sciences Inc. and Think BIG LLC are working with great enthusiasm and dedication to develop and promote outstanding products as well as create lasting shareholder value. Tauriga is also excited about Think BIG’s social and traditional media outreach, which greatly complements the Company’s business plan.”