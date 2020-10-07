Epazz DeskFlex Expands to Latin America; Mexico as the Pioneering Country to Adopt Multi-Language Desk Booking Software Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz, Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of mission-critical cloud-computing software solutions and blockchain business solutions, announced today that the DeskFlex desk booking software system is developing multiple language packages to accommodate Latin American companies for their gradual return to the office.

According to Accenture, approximately 80% of executives agree that employees will have to collaborate with other teams and departments and work around projects or services and product lines instead of job roles. More industries are implementing remote work and agile teams as a result of the pandemic. While the physical office may differ, the future of employment is flexible remote working. Several companies implemented a flexible scheme that allows workers to work from home and promote the sharing of office spaces intended for their activities. Employers redesigned their post-pandemic offices to attract and retain talented employees, foster collaboration among workers, and reduce real estate costs. DeskFlex desk hoteling software addresses these concerns in making offices safer for employees to return to the office by alternating team member schedules and limiting bookable workstations.

DeskFlex's meeting room scheduling software pushes forward in making safer offices for returning workers and the development of multi-language software packages to attract new business in Latin America. The new DeskFlex room scheduling software will have Spanish and Portuguese translations as the first development of the many languages. Several companies in Mexico and Spain expressed interest in implementing the DeskFlex room booking software in their organizations. The downloadable DeskFlex mobile applications will also sport a multi-language interface to accommodate more international clients.

DeskFlex's room booking system seeks to achieve reduced incidences of Coronavirus contamination in offices, schools, business establishments, lecture halls, activity areas by upgrading its software systems to meet COVID prevention measures. DeskFlex's COVID-compliant software helps companies screen elevated body temperature and mask-wearing, maintain social distancing with the dynamic scheduling feature, and sanitize the premises with the automatic desk sanitation feature.