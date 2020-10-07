VYNE Therapeutics Announces Covered Status for ZILXI (minocycline) with Express Scripts

Express Scripts, one of the nation’s leading pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), has elected to cover ZILXI effective October 2, 2020 on Express Scripts’ National Preferred, Flex, and Basic commercial formularies, representing millions of additional covered lives in the U.S. that follow these formularies.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced a coverage update for its novel ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%. ZILXI is the first minocycline product of any form to be FDA approved for use in rosacea for the treatment of inflammatory lesions in adults and is just recently available in pharmacies nationwide.

“The addition of Express Scripts to our national coverage for ZILXI is a significant milestone as it represents a large portion of the U.S. commercial coverage patient population,” said David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of VYNE. “We are pleased that our contract provides access to this important new option for physicians and patients who have not previously had the rosacea treatment outcomes they are seeking.”

The annual list price of ZILXI is $485 per 30-gram canister. ZILXI was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2020.

Minocycline is one of several broad-spectrum antibiotics known as tetracyclines with anti-inflammatory properties; their use in some patients is limited due to systemic side effects when taken orally. In ZILXI, VYNE has once more leveraged its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST) platform to effectively deliver minocycline in a foam-based vehicle that contains naturally moisturizing ingredients, such as coconut and soybean oil, and is free of surfactants and drying agents.

ZILXI Important Safety Information

Indication

ZILXITM (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5% is a topical form of the antibiotic minocycline for the treatment of adults with pimples and bumps caused by a condition called rosacea. ZILXI is available by prescription only.

ZILXI should not be used for the treatment of infections. It is not known if ZILXI is safe and effective in children. ZILXI is for use on skin only (topical use). ZILXI is not for use in the mouth, eyes or vagina.