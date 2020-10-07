 

Well+Good Launches Its Fifth Annual ‘United States of Running’ Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Well+Good Taps Nike Master Trainer Traci Copeland to Lead Popular Running Program 

This Year’s ‘United States of Running’ Features a Virtual 5K Race

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good, a leading health and wellness media brand known for its journalistic approach and commitment to creating inclusive content accessible to all, announced today the launch of its 5th Annual ‘United States of Running’ training program. Led by Nike Master Trainer Traci Copeland and sponsored by Bose, the program includes two five-week training programs for running a 5K or 10K race, and culminates in a virtual race on November 7, 2020.

Kicking off in early October, readers will sign up to receive weekly training plans, preparing them for a 5K or 10K distance race. Developed by Copeland, both programs will help runners, ranging from beginner to experienced, cross the virtual finish line. Throughout October, Well+Good’s signature video series, Trainer of the Month Club, will feature Copeland coaching viewers on how to complete the cross-training portion of the ‘United States of Running’ program.

With gyms closed and major races like the New York City Marathon cancelled, a recent survey of Well+Good readers found that respondents will continue to participate in at-home workouts even after businesses reopen. The ‘United States of Running’ program empowers participants to continue their fitness journey, no matter their location.

“This year has demonstrated the importance of community,” said Kate Spies, General Manager of Well+Good. “Providing an accessible outlet for our readers to get fresh air and endorphins is one small way Well+Good can help our audience stay active when many of the traditional methods are unavailable to them. Training together from a distance will help us all stay motivated to cross the virtual finish line on November 7.”

Readers can sign up for the program here. Well+Good staff will track their training journey on Instagram @iamwellandgood using the hashtag #unitedstatesofrunning throughout the program. To learn more, visit https://www.wellandgood.com/

About Well+Good: 
Well+Good is a leading health and wellness media brand known for its journalistic approach to content and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Well+Good is committed to creating inclusive content that makes health and wellness accessible to all and aims to amplify different perspectives, experiences, and stories. The female-founded company, bootstrapped since its debut in 2010, has been recognized as a vertical media leader and was named to Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies list. The brand also creates high-quality consumer events, including its Well+Good Talks and Well+Good Retreats series. For more information, visit www.wellandgood.com.

About Leaf Group:
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

