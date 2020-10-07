 

Verizon Business and Cisco Bringing 5G-Enabled, MEC Solutions to Sports and Entertainment Venues

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Solutions focus on fan safety, security, and experience

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As sports and entertainment venues begin reintroducing fans back to stadiums, arenas and event spaces, Verizon Business and Cisco announced today they are working together to offer solutions combining Verizon’s 5G network and 5G Edge to provide a safer in-person experience.

To bring people back to in-person, large crowd entertainment, new measures are needed in order to help make the experience more secure and enjoyable including contactless physical access, social distancing, crowd management, wayfinding and seamless payments.

Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband with mobile edge computing (MEC) capabilities, 5G Edge interfaces with the Cisco Sports and Entertainment portfolio. The joint solution integrates with a variety of Cisco innovations including: Cisco DNA Spaces for secure location analytics, Cisco switching and data center technology, connected venue analytics and more. The 5G and MEC environments will help deliver near real-time enablement and experiences.

Together, Verizon and Cisco intend to bring stadiums a digital, future-ready infrastructure that helps solve pressing challenges and provides new capabilities to:

  • Leverage analytics to estimate wait times associated with lines at check in, restrooms and concession stands; interfaces with digital signage and mobile applications to direct patrons to alternative locations with shorter lines
  • Identify crowd density and manage crowd flows with the use of digital signage and messages to venue staff to help maintain social distancing standards

“While all sports and entertainment fans are looking forward to the day they can get back to their favorite venues, many are understandably nervous about their safety in large crowds. This solution will help put minds at ease so fans can re-enter venues with the knowledge that strong steps are being taken to safeguard their wellbeing," said Aamir Hussain, SVP Chief Product Officer for Verizon Business. “This is one of the many 5G-enabled experiences powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband that is changing the in-person fan experience in dozens of stadiums.”

“Our combined expertise and technology innovation is furthering the evolution of 5G, creating a dynamic offering for the industry that will redefine stadium sports and entertainment for the future,” said Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. “With the power of 5G and MEC solutions, we can bring cloud-powered services closer to the edge for more flexible development of applications, helping venues to deliver new experiences better, faster and with more clarity and precision.”

Verizon continues to provide innovative and immersive fan experiences at sporting and entertainment events such as The Academy Awards and the Indy 500 and through collaborations with the National Hockey League and National Football League; using augmented and virtual reality and MEC-enabled solutions in stadiums and arenas powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Nicole Worley
Nicole.Worley@verizon.com
Sara Cicero
stutzes@cisco.com


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
AIM ImmunoTech Announces IRB Approval to Enroll COVID-19 ‘Long Haulers’ in the AMP-511 ME/CFS ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Clinton Foundation and Verizon partner to promote student social impact innovation
06.10.20
Verizon enhances communications for first responders with Push-to-Talk Responder
06.10.20
Verizon named official 5G and wireless partner of Prudential Center
06.10.20
Only 1 in 4 Global Organizations Keep Cardholder Payment Data Secure
05.10.20
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its separate private exchange offers for (i) 7 series of notes and (ii) 10 series of notes
05.10.20
Verizon announces early participation results of its separate private exchange offers for (i) 7 series of notes and (ii) 10 series of notes and upsize of the exchange offers
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
02.10.20
Roxanne S. Austin Elected to Verizon Board of Directors
01.10.20
Verizon pledges another $250,000 of support for PFLAG
01.10.20
Healthcare Services Use BlueJeans by Verizon to Accelerate Telehealth Initiatives and Improve Patient Outcomes

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN