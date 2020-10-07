Microchip Revs Up Motor Control Support with New Devices and an Expanded Design Ecosystem

Company further simplifies system development with products, tools, a torque-maximizing algorithm and additions to industry’s broadest offering of motor control reference designs

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As electric motors proliferate across a growing range of system applications, developers need products and tools that ensure systems run as efficiently as possible while reducing board size, component count and energy consumption. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced it has expanded its motor control offering with digital signal controllers (DSCs) and microcontrollers (MCUs) that are supported by design tools, development hardware, a torque-maximizing algorithm and a refrigerator compressor reference design.

