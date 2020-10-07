 

NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets Highlighted in EAS 2020 Presentation of Analysis Demonstrating Significant Cholesterol Lowering in People with Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

- NEXLETOL exhibited a 22% mean reduction in LDL-C levels in patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia at week-12 -

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced results of pooled data from two of the company’s Phase 3 trials were presented at the virtual 88th Annual Congress of the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS 2020). Both trials demonstrated significant lowering of cholesterol by NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets in people with the most common form of inherited high cholesterol.1,2 The data from this pooled analysis of over 3,000 patients with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) and/or Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) were presented by Professor P. Barton Duell, Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University and member of Esperion’s Phase 3 Steering Committee.

During the EAS presentation, it was highlighted that NEXLETOL significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) by a mean of 22% compared to placebo in people with HeFH taking maximally tolerated statins with or without other lipid-lowering therapies (LLTs). Mean LDL-C reductions from baseline to week 12 were also significantly greater with NEXLETOL vs placebo for patients without HeFH (placebo-corrected difference: –18%). Consistent with previous clinical studies, NEXLETOL was generally well tolerated in people with HeFH, with no new safety signals seen.i HeFH is a common condition affecting over 30 million people worldwide who are at increased risk of a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack.3   Additionally, it was shown that many patients with HeFH do not achieve adequate LDL-C lowering despite multidrug therapy, demonstrating a great need for efficacious non-statin LDL-C-lowering medications.

Approved earlier this year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, NEXLETOL is the first oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-C lowering medicine available to indicated patients in nearly 20 years. The approval of NEXLETOL was supported by a global pivotal Phase 3 LDL-C lowering program conducted in more than 3,000 patients with ASCVD and/or HeFH. In these studies, NEXLETOL provided an average of 18% placebo corrected LDL-C lowering when used with moderate or high intensity statins. The most common (incidence ≥ 2% and greater than placebo) adverse reactions were upper respiratory tract infection, muscle spasms, hyperuricemia, back pain, abdominal pain or discomfort, bronchitis, pain in extremity, anemia and elevated liver enzymes. NEXLETOL is indicated as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with HeFH or established ASCVD who require additional lowering of LDL-C. The effect of NEXLETOL on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not yet been determined. Please see important safety information below.

Seite 1 von 5
Esperion Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
AIM ImmunoTech Announces IRB Approval to Enroll COVID-19 ‘Long Haulers’ in the AMP-511 ME/CFS ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Esperion Launches U.S. Direct-to-Consumer Campaign to Accelerate Awareness of NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets and Increase Awareness of Bad Cholesterol

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
84
Esperion Therapeutics - Blockbuster in Sight