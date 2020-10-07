Routemaster Announces $2 Million Private Placement

If at any time after four months and one day from the closing date the common shares of Routemaster trade at $0.20 per common share or higher (on a volume weighted adjusted basis) for a period of 10 consecutive days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSX-V: RM) (“ Routemaster ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20,000,000 units (a “ Unit ”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the “ Offering ”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”), entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Routemaster at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 22, 2020. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

In connection with the Offering, a finder’s fee may be payable in line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Routemaster intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for potential investment opportunities and general corporate purposes.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

