Guidewire to Host Virtual Analyst Day on October 13, 2020
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Guidewire’s management team is scheduled to begin presentations at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) and conclude at approximately 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).
The live webcast of the event will be accessible under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.guidewire.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the event, a webcast replay will be available from the same link for approximately two weeks.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/tvhcCW6wQMIXqyxnF67NlD?domain=guidew ... and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
