Guidewire to Host Virtual Analyst Day on October 13, 2020

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Guidewire’s management team is scheduled to begin presentations at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) and conclude at approximately 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

The live webcast of the event will be accessible under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.guidewire.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the event, a webcast replay will be available from the same link for approximately two weeks.