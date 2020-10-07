 

Guidewire to Host Virtual Analyst Day on October 13, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Guidewire’s management team is scheduled to begin presentations at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) and conclude at approximately 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

The live webcast of the event will be accessible under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.guidewire.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the event, a webcast replay will be available from the same link for approximately two weeks.

About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/tvhcCW6wQMIXqyxnF67NlD?domain=guidew ... and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
INTERTEL Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integrations to Help Insurers Manage Injury Claims
06.10.20
Guidewire Software Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, for Third Consecutive Year
06.10.20
Guidewire Software im Bereich Nichtlebensversicherer zum dritten Mal in Folge „Leader“ in Gartners Magic Quadrant für Europa
05.10.20
Encircle Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration to Improve Claim Cycle Times
02.10.20
Ethos Risk Services Investigations Add-On for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
01.10.20
Guidewire Announces New RDP Exposure Signal to Assess Growing Cyber Threats
01.10.20
Northern Neck Insurance Company Implements Guidewire InsuranceNow
28.09.20
PLNAR Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration for Virtual Interior Inspections
25.09.20
Trillium Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Business Innovation and Growth
22.09.20
Insurers Passing the Test on Claims, but UK Consumers Remain Sceptical About Insurance Industry