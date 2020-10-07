 

LICT Appoints New Senior Vice President - Broadband Role

LICT Corporation (“LICT” or the “Company”; OTC Pink: LICT) announces today, that Mr. Matthew Favre, has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice President- Broadband of LICT as of January 1, 2021.

Mr. Favre will be responsible for the growth and increased development of the Company’s broadband products.

Mr. Favre joined LICT in 2017, serving as President and General Manager of Western New Mexico Telephone Company.

Matt has had a distinguished career in the Cable and Telecommunications industries. Before joining LICT at the Company’s Western New Mexico operation, Matt spent 14 years with Charter Communications including as GM of Georgia/Alabama.

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions, financial markets and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be successful or that financial or other targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business areas. LICT is listed on the OTC Pink under the symbol LICT. For further information, please visit our website listed above.



