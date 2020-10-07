 

Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the third quarter of 2020 of $0.445 per unit, or $1.78 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution will be paid Thursday, November 12, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, October 30, 2020. This distribution represents a 0.6 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2019.

Enterprise will announce its earnings for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, before the New York Stock Exchange opens for trading. Following the announcement, the partnership will host a conference call at 9 a.m. CT with analysts and investors to discuss earnings. The call will be webcast live on the Internet and may be accessed through the “Investors” section of the partnership’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com. To listen to the webcast, participants should access the partnership’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for one week following the conference call and may be accessed one hour after completion of the call.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Enterprise’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Enterprise’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities, events, developments or transactions that Enterprise and its general partner expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including required approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition, and other risk factors included in Enterprise’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Except as required by law, Enterprise does not intend to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Enterprise Products Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
Enterprise and Customers Amend Crude Oil Agreements; Enterprise Cancelling Midland to Echo 4 Pipeline
08.09.20
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy–Power Virtual Conference