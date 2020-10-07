Signature Resources Provides Further Update From Successful Field Campaign

Part 1: Borehole Survey The first phase of this program was to undertake borehole north-seeking gyro surveys of 104 holes drilled in the 1980’s and one hole from 2018. This represented a total of 18,773m for testing. These holes were selected as a representation of drilling into all the zones across the strike, width and depth of the deposit.

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SGU, OTCQB-SGGTF, FSE-3S3) (“Signature” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its two part field program and has demobilized its field crew from its Lingman Lake gold property in northern Ontario. The program focused on a borehole survey and a geological field program that sets up Signature Resource for a productive 2021 exploration program.

Of the 104 holes to be surveyed 47% were successfully completed and the Company believes that these holes are representative of all the zones. The Company is very pleased with the professional surveying services completed by IMDEX. This information will greatly assist in calculating a new more accurate resource model and determining the location of new drill holes.

Part 2: Geological Field Work and Sampling

The Company also had a team of geologists and prospectors visit six pre-determined target areas as defined by a combination of geophysical interpretations of the airborne survey results, geological mapping, structural interpretation and a detailed review of high resolution visual satellite imagery. While exploring the target areas, numerous new rusty zones of shearing, silicification and pyrite mineralization, were encountered by the field crews. This style of mineralization, encountered by the field crews, was similar to what is found in the area around the Lingman Lake mine site, which in the Company’s opinion, is extremely positive for continuing exploration for new discoveries.

A total of 93 grab samples, six standards and three banks were submitted for assaying. These samples were delivered by the project geologist to Purolator’s office in Winnipeg for couriering to SGS laboratories in Red Lake Ontario. Currently these samples are in the lab being assayed.

“We are intrigued and encouraged by the large number of new mineralized areas encountered in this exploration program despite the very localized area of investigation in each target area. We look forward to their further evaluation,” commented Bob Komarechka, P. Geo, Project Geologist.