Sbanken ASA, NO0010895519, Issue Date: 12.10.2020, FRN Sbanken ASA Bond Issue 2020/2024. Maturity date: 12.04.2024, Amount: NOK 1.000.000.000,-. The Bond will be listed on Nordic ABM.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act