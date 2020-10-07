 

Sbanken ASA NO0010895519, Issue Date: 12.10.2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 14:29  |  28   |   |   

Sbanken ASA, NO0010895519, Issue Date: 12.10.2020, FRN Sbanken ASA Bond Issue 2020/2024. Maturity date: 12.04.2024, Amount: NOK 1.000.000.000,-. The Bond will be listed on Nordic ABM.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


