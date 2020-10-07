 

Greater Than and MSIG Global Digital Hub enters partnership

PR Newswire
07.10.2020   

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the insurtech provider of AI-based risk intelligence, has today entered a collaboration with MSIG Global Digital Hub and MSIG Vietnam, part of MS&AD Insurance Group, and Asia's leading insurance provider. Through the partnership, Greater Than will provide MSIG Vietnam, with AI-based driving analytics attached to an app-based loyalty service to be launched for MSIG Vietnam's auto insurance customers in the fall of 2020. The customer-centric offering will promote insurance holders that drive safe.

The new offering is a step in the direction of MSIG to offer digital products creating an enhanced customer experience. Through Greater Than's AI-based risk analysis and loyalty program, the car insurance provider will be able to identify risk groups to calculate existing and future real-time damage costs and new ways to directly rewarding customers who drive safely.

"The collaboration between Greater Than and MSIG will drive both digital innovation and most importantly, contribute to improved road safety and sustainability in Vietnam, which mutually adds value to both our customers and to our business," - says Shin Miyatsu, General Manager MSIG, GDH

"We're looking forward to launching our loyalty program. As the app comes with entertaining functions, we believe it will increase awareness around safe driving in fun, yet powerful, way," - says Yuichi Takeuchi - Senior Marketing Director, MSIG Vietnam.

The loyalty program, Enerfy Loyalty, comes as an consumer app connected to Greater Than's cloud-based AI database of risk profiles, that in real time assess the driving behavior. The service will be launched with an app2car connection to seamlessly connecting the insurance holder in a few clicks to start with driving diagnostics and collection of points in the reward system.

"We at Greater Than are proud to be able to deliver an innovative, customer-centric solution attached to MSIG Vietnam's existing products on the Vietnamese market, in the mutual aim to increase road safety," - says Liselott Johansson, CEO Greater Than.

"With our AI-based loyalty product, MSIG in Vietnam, a powerful tool to easily use to identify risk. entertain customers and make them drive safer," - says Johan Forseke, Head of Business Development and Sales ASEA.

Enerfy Loyalty combines an increased customer experience with a new, more profound risk insight that enables the pricing of risky driving behavior at an individual level. Through the app, the driver gets gamified information about his driving in real-time and can directly earn points by driving more safely. The higher the score, the greater the reward. Drivers driving at a higher risk are encouraged to change their behavior. With the end-user in focus, Enerfy Loyalty creates a whole new communication area for insurance companies who want to promote and reward their customers. 

