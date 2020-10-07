 

Essential Foundation Contributes $20,000 to Helping Hand Assistance Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Essential Utilities announced today that the Essential Foundation has contributed $20,000 to Aqua Pennsylvania’s Helping Hand assistance program. The customer aid program, which is managed through the Community Action Agency of Delaware County, will assist Pennsylvania customers with paying their water and wastewater utility bills.

The Essential Foundation gives back to the communities where the company operates and contributions from the Essential Foundation are granted to organizations that improve quality of life with a focus on community-based nonprofit organizations within Essential’s footprint.

“We are proud to support Aqua Pennsylvania’s Helping Hand program through the Essential Foundation,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “At Essential, we know that water is a precious resource – one that plays a critical role in sustaining life. With many individuals facing difficulties during the pandemic, CAADC has partnered with our Pennsylvania subsidiary since the inception of this program several years ago, effectively helping our customers in times of need, and perhaps most importantly, providing them with information that helps them lower their bills by identifying leaks and practices that increase their bill unnecessarily.”

Helping Hand is Aqua Pennsylvania’s customer assistance program designed to enable low-income customers to make manageable monthly payments on their water and wastewater bills. Once customers are deemed eligible, they are directed to a local agency, like the Community Action Agency of Delaware County, to continue enrollment. Customers who make timely adjusted payments through Helping Hand receive a monthly credit toward their arrears. The program also provides customers with water conservation kits with water saving devices and information on water-saving tips.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Essential Foundation’s contribution to the Helping Hand program,” said Aqua Vice President of Customer Operations Georgetta Parisi. “We take our commitment to our communities seriously and understand how important it is to give back. We know that customers will greatly benefit from the bill assistance during this pandemic and are appreciative of donations like this, which help to sustain the program.”

“With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting everyday life, we thank you for your continued support,” said Community Action Agency of Delaware County CEO Edward Coleman in a letter sent to Essential. “Services to families and children are a high priority of CAADC. As a private, non-profit agency, we rely on the support of concerned and caring organizations like yours to make this important work possible.”

To learn more about Aqua Pennsylvania’s Helping Hand program, please visit Aqua's website.

About Aqua Pennsylvania

Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information, or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGG

Essential Utilities Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Essential Utilities to Report Earnings for Q3 2020
24.09.20
Aqua Pennsylvania Reaches Agreement With Lower Makefield Twp. to Purchase Municipal Wastewater System Serving Approximately 11,800 Wastewater Connections
10.09.20
Essential Utilities Reports Progress on Infrastructure Projects to Improve Water, Wastewater and Natural Gas Service in 2020
10.09.20
Essential Utilities Hires Shreen Williams as Director, Risk Management