Highway Holdings Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the first half of fiscal 2021 were $4.8 million compared with $6.0 million a year earlier. Net income for the same period was $6,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $196,000, or $0.05 per share, a year ago.

Net sales for the fiscal 2021 second quarter were $2.7 million compared with $3.2 million a year earlier. Net income for the same period was $229,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $94,000, or $0.02 per share, a year earlier.

“Results for the quarter and first half of fiscal 2021 reflect the worldwide impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, despite unfavorable year-over-year sales comparisons, sales on a quarterly sequential basis actually increased 30 percent. Net income performance, though modest, was encouraging, despite the continued impact of the pandemic on operations and on our customers,” said Roland Kohl, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Kohl noted that results for the quarter benefited from various subsidies provided by the governments in Hong Kong and Shenzhen due to the continued impact of COVID-19, as well as from voluntary reductions of substantially all staff salaries.

Kohl emphasized the company expects to be effected by the coronavirus for at least another quarter, and potentially for the rest of the fiscal year -- reflecting the offset of certain customer business increases by other customers more sharply experiencing the impact of COVID-19 and reducing order activity.

“Nonetheless, new business opportunities are continuing and are encouraging, though the timing can be difficult to gauge and closing new business opportunities take longer due to the numerous travel restrictions caused by COVID-19. We remain optimistic about the future and believe the trade friction between the United States and China may actually be to our benefit because of our ability to manufacture in Myanmar,” Kohl said.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $931,000 compared with $845,000 a year ago. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the same period was 34.2 percent compared with 26.4 percent a year earlier. Gross profit for the six-month period of fiscal 2021 was $1.5 million compared with $1.6 million a year ago. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the same period was 30.4 percent compared with 26.3 percent a year earlier. “Gross profit for both the quarter and six months of 2021 is not truly representative of the company’s expected annualized financial performance due to the many operational constraints and extraordinary income from varies governmental agencies,” Kohl said.

Net gain for the second quarter reflects a currency exchange loss of $18,000 compared with a $54,000 currency exchange gain for the same period last year -- mainly due to weakening of RMB. For the fiscal 2021 six-month period, the company reported a currency exchange loss of $38,000 compared with a currency exchange gain of $95,000 a year earlier. Since the company does not engage in currency exchange rate hedging, Highway Holdings will in the future continue to realize currency exchange gains and losses due to the fluctuation of currency exchange rates.

Kohl noted the company’s balance sheet remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents in excess of $8.6 million, or approximately $2.2 per diluted share, exceeding all of its short- and long-term liabilities by approximately $2.4 million.

Current liabilities at September 30, 2020 totaled $4.4 million and current assets were $12.2 million. Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020 was $10.5 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, compared with $10.9 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, at March 31, 2020.

About Highway Holdings Limited

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings’ administrative offices are located in Hong Kong and its manufacturing facilities are located in Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company’s revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, and other factors discussed in the company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company’s annual reports on Form 20-F.

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statement of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $2,719 $3,195 $4,776 $6,040 Cost of sales 1,788 2,350 3,324 4,449 Gross profit 931 845 1452 1,591 Selling, general and administrative expenses 698 1,014 1,428 1,926 Operating income/(loss) 233 (169 ) 24 (335 ) Non-operating items Exchange gain /(loss), net (18 ) 54 (38 ) 95 Interest income 4 19 8 29 Gain/(Loss) on disposal of Asset 8 2 9 3 Other income/(expenses) 7 - 8 1 Total non-operating income/ (expenses) 1 75 (13 ) 128 Net income (loss) before income tax and non-controlling interests 234 (94 ) 11 (207 ) Income taxes 0 0 0 0 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interests 234 (94 ) 11 (207 ) Less: net gain/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 5 0 5 (11 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to Highway Holdings Limited’s shareholders 229 (94 ) 6 (196 ) Net Gain/ (loss) per share – Basic $0.06 ($0.02 ) $0.00 ($0.05 ) Net Gain/ (loss) per share - Diluted $0.06 ($0.02 ) $0.00 ($0.05 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 3,909 3,904 3,909 3,853 Diluted 3,981 3,904 3,981 3,853

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sept 30 Mar 31 2020 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $8,642 $8,827 Accounts receivable, net of doubtful accounts 1,800 2,008 Inventories 1,536 2,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 209 388 Total current assets 12,187 13,223 Property, plant and equipment, (net) 911 878 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,288 3,710 Long-term deposits 263 263 Long-term loan receivable 95 95 Investments in equity method investees - - Total assets $16,744 $18,169 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $608 $997 Operating lease liabilities, current 853 782 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,917 2,294 Income tax payable 588 564 Dividend payable 399 351 Total current liabilities 4,365 4,988 Long term liabilities : Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,648 2,034 Deferred income taxes 229 229 Total liabilities 6,242 7,251 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value - - Common shares, $0.01 par value 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 11,574 11,537 Accumulated deficit (1,257) (865) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 129 196 Treasury shares, at cost – Nil shares as of Sep 30, 2020; and on March 31, 2020 - - Non-controlling interest 16 10 Total shareholders’ equity 10,502 10,918 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $16,744 $18,169

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005315/en/