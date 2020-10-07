Stratus Properties Inc. Comments on Oasis’ Misleading Claims and Self-Interested Efforts to Thwart REIT Exploration

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Company was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in recent months, the Board’s and management’s attention has been focused on responding to the global crisis, supporting its commercial and multi-family tenants and addressing our hotel and entertainment businesses in light of the recently terminated sale of Block 21. While we appreciate and take seriously the input of our shareholders, we are concerned that Oasis' criticisms of Stratus' strategic direction are self-serving, and conflict with the best interests of the majority of our shareholders. In contrast to Oasis, the Board is committed to optimizing value for our long-term shareholders.”

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) (the “Company” or “Stratus”) today responded to a range of inaccuracies and mischaracterizations put forward by Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”).

1. Oasis is not telling you the most important reason for its opposition to Stratus’ REIT exploration: self-interest.

The Board’s preliminary analysis indicated that conversion to a REIT may yield substantial benefits for the majority of shareholders, including:

Significant tax benefits for Stratus and its shareholders

Regular distributions to shareholders

Increased access to a financial community focused on investment in REITs, which may improve the liquidity of Stratus’ stock, broaden Stratus’ shareholder base and improve Stratus’ ability to raise capital

Despite these substantial potential benefits, Oasis’ Board representative abstained from voting on the decision to explore a REIT conversion, resigned from Stratus’ Board shortly thereafter and has now launched a smear campaign against Stratus.

Here’s what Oasis is not telling you: Oasis opposed the REIT conversion because it is in fact a Hong-Kong based investment manager. As a foreign investor, Oasis may be taxed differently than the substantial majority of Stratus’ shareholders, which are domestic and are expected to benefit significantly from a conversion.

There’s a second reason Stratus believes Oasis opposes a REIT conversion: Last year, an Oasis principal formed a consortium that sought to buy Stratus at a mere 8% premium to the Company’s share price at the time, and at a substantial discount to its Net Asset Value. The Board considered the offer and determined that the proposal was not in shareholders’ best interests. Management was also, at the time, in active negotiations to sell the Block 21 property. In December 2019, a little over a month after the consortium’s offer, Stratus publicly announced an agreement to sell Block 21 for $275 million, and the stock immediately gained 10% and traded above $30 per share. That was above what the Oasis consortium had offered – effectively making the Oasis consortium’s offer represent a discount to Stratus’ share price.