 

Wells Fargo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Information

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at approximately 8 a.m. ET. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ....

The Company will host a live conference call on Wednesday, October 14, at 10 a.m. ET. You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (International). The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ... and https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=523.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 2 p.m. ET on October 14 through Wednesday, October 28. Please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International) and enter Conference ID: 9189348. The replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ... and https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=523.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.97 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,300 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 266,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

