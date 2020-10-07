Prudential Financial, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call

Members of Prudential’s senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET, to discuss with the investment community the company’s third quarter results.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, after the market closes. The earnings news release, the financial supplement and related materials will be posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com .

Conference Call Information

The conference call will be broadcast live over the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on 15 minutes early in the event necessary software needs to be downloaded.

Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the professional financial community are invited to listen to the call and participate in the Q&A by dialing one of the following numbers. All others may join the conference call in listen-only mode.

Domestic: (877) 336-4437 (Toll Free)

International: (234) 720-6985

Access Code: 2805600

Replay Information

The call will be made available from 4:00 p.m. ET on November 4 through November 11 via the following dial-in numbers:

Domestic: (866) 207-1041 (Toll Free)

International: (402) 970-0847

Replay Code: 6929347

A replay will also be available on the Investor Relations website through November 18. Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor.relations@prudential.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

