Honeywell Contracts Phunware for Mobile Integrated Smart Workplace Solution

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has completed two contracts with Honeywell (NYSE: HON) for developing a mobile integrated Smart Workplace solution that interoperates with Honeywell Forge and HID Mobile Access.

Founded in 1906, Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services, control technologies for buildings and industry and performance materials globally. Honeywell Forge is a cloud-based software solution that leverages more than 100 years of expertise in asset and process control technology to improve the way companies collect, analyze and act on data from their operations. Honeywell Forge converts data from equipment, processes and people into intuitive, actionable insights to help customers optimize the efficiency, effectiveness and safety of their business.