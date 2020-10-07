 

Pacific Ventures Subsidiary San Diego Farmers Outlet (SDFO) Signs Master Distribution Agreement with United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 14:31  |  33   |   |   
  • Enhances competitive advantage through greater selection of nationally branded, dry goods and grocery products at materially lower wholesale costs
  • Increased, post-COVID grocery demand enabled minimum order size required for approval by UNFI

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC: PACV) (the “Company”), a Southwest focused, specialty food and beverage distributor and retailer, today announced a new supply contract between its wholly-owned subsidiary, San Diego Farmers Outlet (“SDFO”) and Providence, RI based, national food distributor UNFI.

The agreement provides SDFO new access to a broad range of nationally branded products that can better meet the specific needs of its unique customer demographic and increase SDFO sales.

The Company also expects SDFO margins on dry goods and grocery items to materially improve due to the lower costs allowed by access to top tier distribution and national scale sourcing by UNFI.

Because SDFO minimum order size in years prior was not sufficient for account approval by a tier 1 distributor, it had to rely on regional distributors with limited selection of national brands, at higher prices.

With the consolidation of these items into a national, tier 1 supplier, SDFO’s customers gain a vastly improved product selection at lower prices, a critical competitive enhancement that improves new account growth, customer retention, and average revenue per customer.

Its regional supply relationships will be reoriented toward specialty brands more effectively supplied by such suppliers.

The UNFI relationship allows optimization of SDFO’s product mix to better respond to the unique characteristics of its regional customers and changing consumer behavior driven by COVID.

"Broader, more nimble product choice removes friction in winning new accounts and expanding existing ones," commented Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Ventures CEO. “The ability to quickly and opportunistically reset product mix for dynamic customer demand, at the best prices, is an important competitive advantage.”

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PACV) is a Southwest focused, customer-centric, food distribution company with three core assets: Seaport Meats, a USDA certified meat processing facility and distributor of quality meat, fish, and poultry through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels; San Diego Farmers Outlet selling top quality produce to a growing number of Southern California businesses and retail customer since 1983; and Snöbar, alcohol-infused frozen desserts. $15 million in revenue in the first half of 2020, Pacific Ventures' organic growth strategy emphasizes continual operational and sales improvements along with an active M&A strategy to grow through synergistic acquisitions. www.pacvgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacific Ventures Media Inquiries
3103925606
ir@pacvgroup.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Novo Sees Possibility for Significant Growth at Beatons Creek
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...