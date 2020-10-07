 

DGAP-Adhoc Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes two new Supervisory Board members to Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2020, 14:36  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes two new Supervisory Board members to Annual General Meeting

07-Oct-2020 / 14:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board proposes two new Supervisory Board members to Annual General Meeting

Berlin, 7 October 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia decided today to nominate two new Supervisory Board members for election at the ordinary Annual General Meeting scheduled for 10 November 2020. The new members shall succeed the current Supervisory Board members Botho Oppermann and Dr Mathias Schindl. Mr Oppermann has resigned by mutual agreement and on amicable terms as of the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The court appointment of Dr Schindl will also end at this time and he agreed not to stand for election. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to thank Mr Oppermann and Dr Schindl for their contribution to the company's successful development.

Dr Alexander Granderath, an independent management consultant and former long-standing managing director of the German companies of the ISS A/S Group, and Lars Wittan, Chief Investment Officer of Obotritia Capital KGaA and formerly a long-standing member of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE, will stand as candidates for election to the Supervisory Board.

Mr Wittan's candidacy is based on a proposal by the major shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which holds 28.01% of the shares in the company according to the most recent voting rights notification.

If elected, Dr Granderath shall take on the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board.


For press enquiries, please contact:
Maik Laske
Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 296
E-mail: m.laske@francotyp.com


About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)
The international, listed FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "secure digital communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and the consolidation of business mail in the "Software/Digital", "Franking and Inserting" and "Mail Services" segments. The Group generated revenue of around €210 million in 2019. FP has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems stands at twelve percent, while the company boasts unique high-security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT) and digital document signatures in the digital segment.

07-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139422

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1139422  07-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139422&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFrancotyp-Postalia Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
Auszeichnung für herausragende Compliance-Projekte: 'ECEC-Award 2020' geht an die Le Groupe La Poste
DGAP-Adhoc: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXPECTS TO REPORT HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED REVENUE IN Q3 2020
DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG english
DGAP-Adhoc: De Raj Group AG: Company files for the opening of insolvency proceedings
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Mit „New ADLER' zurück auf profitablen Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: AutoBank AG: ABSICHTSVEREINBARUNGEN (LETTERS OF INTENT) FÜR KAPITALERHÖHUNG BZW ZEICHNUNG VON ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Aufsichtsrat schlägt Hauptversammlung zwei neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder vor (deutsch)
14:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Aufsichtsrat schlägt Hauptversammlung zwei neue Aufsichtsratsmitglieder vor
06.10.20
DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG deutsch
06.10.20
DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english
16.09.20
Francotyp-Postalia: Deutliche Profitabilitätssteigerung
16.09.20
Original-Research: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (von GSC Research GmbH): Kaufen
10.09.20
Francotyp-Postalia: Hauptversammlung erst im November - Tauziehen um Aufsichtsrat
10.09.20
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP bestätigt Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2020 (deutsch)
10.09.20
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP bestätigt Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2020
10.09.20
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP confirms figures for first half of 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
1.690
Francotyp-Postalia -- Kurz vor dem Breakout