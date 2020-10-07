 

REPAY Announces Integration With Mortgage Industry Leader Ellie Mae

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced its partnership with Ellie Mae, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry and now part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The newly formed partnership will include an integration between Ventanex, a REPAY Company, a major provider of payments and messaging solutions to the mortgage industry and the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform.

Ventanex’s LIFT platform will enable mortgage originators utilizing the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform to receive one-time electronic loan payments via ACH or card across multiple channels, including web, mobile, agent, and IVR. Ventanex’s integrated solution provides an easy-to-use, simple interface for administrators, agents, and borrowers, further enhancing the overall customer experience. The integration will also drive efficiency by eliminating time-consuming, manual legacy processes, and reducing the overall cost affiliated with check acceptance. Additionally, borrowers can make one-time payments for fees or other items either during or after the mortgage origination process.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ellie Mae, Inc. and we are confident that this integration will be a valuable tool to those using the platform for loan origination and payments,” says Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer, REPAY. “REPAY looks forward to helping mortgage originators and consumers utilizing the Ellie Mae platform further streamline their payment processes, reduce costs, and provide a more seamless user experience.”

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. The Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform empowers lenders and investors to engage homebuyers and efficiently originate, close, sell and purchase loans that maximize ROI across their business all from a single system of record. The platform delivers a true digital mortgage experience across the entire mortgage workflow for every channel, every loan transaction and every customer type.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

