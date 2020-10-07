 

StrikeForce Technologies Receives Notice From The European Patent Office That its MobileTrust Patent Application Has been Granted

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC: Pink SFOR), a company that specializes in the prevention of Identity Theft, announced today that it has received notice from the European Patent Office that its European Patent Application #14763895.1, for the Company’s MobileTrust Mobile Security product has been granted.

“We are very pleased that the European Patent Office has granted our European Patent Application,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “It couldn’t have come at a better time. The year 2020 is looking like the year of mobile sneak attacks. Last year, cybercriminals and nation-states increased their mobile attacks with a wide variety of methods, from backdoors to mining cryptocurrencies. This year, the thieves have expanded the ways of hiding their attacks and frauds, making them increasingly difficult to identify and remove.”

“Our MobileTrust app is a bundle of security must-haves, which includes a keystroke encrypted keyboard, a secure browser, a password vault, a password generator and a two-factor OTP token generator,” says Kay. “It’s the most comprehensive mobile security bundle available in the marketplace for protecting you, and your mobile device.”

Now that our European patent has been granted, we can work with European resellers & distibutors to offer MobileTrust to International businesses, consumers & government agencies so that they can protect consumer & corporate data while meeting regulatory compliance requirements.

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber Theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
Mark L. Kay, CEO
(732) 661-9641
marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
George Waller
(732) 661-9641
gwaller@strikeforcetech.com

 




