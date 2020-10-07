 

HC2 Holdings Announces Commencement of Rights Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today that it has commenced its previously announced $65 million common stock rights offering.

All HC2 stockholders will have the opportunity to participate in the offering and subscribe for their basic subscription amount of newly issued shares of common stock in proportion to their respective existing ownership amounts. HC2 stockholders who exercise their respective full basic subscription rights will have over-subscription privileges giving such HC2 stockholders the option to subscribe for any shares of common stock that remain unsubscribed at the expiration of the rights offering. If the aggregate subscriptions (basic subscriptions plus over-subscriptions) exceed the amount offered in the rights offering, then the aggregate over-subscription amount will be pro-rated among the stockholders exercising their respective over-subscription privileges based on the basic subscription amounts of such stockholders.

The Company is distributing to each holder of the Company’s common stock as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, October 2, 2020 (the “rights offering record date”), one transferable subscription right to purchase 0.5462 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $2.27 per whole share for each share of the Company’s common stock held as of the rights offering record date. Holders of the Company’s existing preferred stock that are entitled to participate in dividend distributions to holders of the Company’s common stock are also entitled to participate in the rights offering. The Company will not issue fractional rights or cash in lieu of fractional rights. Fractional rights will be rounded to the nearest whole number with such adjustments as may be necessary to ensure that if all rights are exercised, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately $65 million. The Company will also not issue fractional shares of its common stock. Any fractional shares of the Company’s common stock created by the exercise of the rights will be rounded down to the nearest whole share, and any excess payments in respect thereof will be returned.

