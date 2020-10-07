HC2 Holdings Announces Commencement of Rights Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today that it has commenced its previously announced $65 million common stock rights offering.



All HC2 stockholders will have the opportunity to participate in the offering and subscribe for their basic subscription amount of newly issued shares of common stock in proportion to their respective existing ownership amounts. HC2 stockholders who exercise their respective full basic subscription rights will have over-subscription privileges giving such HC2 stockholders the option to subscribe for any shares of common stock that remain unsubscribed at the expiration of the rights offering. If the aggregate subscriptions (basic subscriptions plus over-subscriptions) exceed the amount offered in the rights offering, then the aggregate over-subscription amount will be pro-rated among the stockholders exercising their respective over-subscription privileges based on the basic subscription amounts of such stockholders.