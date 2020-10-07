Accenture to Acquire Avenai, Ottawa-Based Business and Technology Consultancy

Accenture (NYSE: ACN ) has agreed to acquire Avenai, an Ottawa-based provider of consulting and technology services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Accenture to acquire Avenai (Photo: Business Wire)

With Avenai’s significant focus on the public sector market, the acquisition will enhance Accenture’s capacity to drive the technology transformation taking place across the public sector in Canada.

“COVID-19 is leading many Canadian organizations to accelerate their technology transformations to ensure they come out ahead in this new reality, and that’s why we are adding significantly to our team of experts in Ottawa,” said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. “We look forward to working with the Avenai team to help our clients transform to meet the challenges of today and the future.”

Mark Lambert, managing director and federal public service practice lead in Canada, said, “Government organizations are at a digital transformation tipping point, with many departments and agencies rapidly moving to the cloud and embracing new ways to modernize and improve delivery models and services for Canadians. Avenai brings a stellar consulting team that will be amplified by Accenture’s global reach to support our clients’ broad ambitions.”

Since its establishment in 2012, Avenai has built a strong reputation with government and commercial clients in the Ottawa and Toronto regions, growing from four to more than 70 employees. Avenai supports key aspects of business change, including strategy development, process improvement, IT-enabled business transformation, and organization culture transformation.

Avenai founders Chris Brennan, Mike Scotten and Brendan Timmins will join Accenture as managing directors in its Strategy & Consulting practice. They will continue to lead the team they helped build at Avenai and will also work with Accenture leadership across other practices to shape and pursue new business opportunities. Avenai’s employees will also join Accenture’s Strategy & Consulting practice.

“Accenture and Avenai share values of delivery excellence, collaboration and community,” said Chris Brennan, Avenai’s CEO and co-founder. “Our team is excited about the opportunity to bring our expertise together with Accenture’s to provide the best outcomes for our clients and new opportunities for our people.”