Hamburg (ots) - The world of financial currencies is likely to take a big step

forward, and the Principality of Monaco seemed the perfect place to test

innovations at the moment.



With this in mind, GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG (GSB), a leading

German software, IT and blockchain group, has chosen the Monte Carlo Conference

Centre in Monaco to launch an unprecedented technology that will make

transactions of crypto currencies much easier and above all much faster.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

During a glamorous opening ceremony, in the presence of a large crowd ofinternational press and news agencies, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board ofDirectors of GSB and his team of international software and hardware developerspresented a unique electronic money system in the iconic golden hall of art(Salle des Arts) "G999", Card device and app in one, inspired by thedeflationary token economic model, which allows fast payments, micro-fees and avariety of other options, including a communication network that guaranteescustomers absolute privacy, which will be impossible to decipher with today'stechnology. Enjoy the great future of the digital age," announced GSB's CEO,introducing Alexandru Cocindau, Chief Technical Officer (CTO, TechnicalDirector) of the GSB Group, who chairs the internal Group Development Group.G999 is based on the idea that block chain technology must ensure compliancewith environmental regulations, in particular the promotion of energy saving. Atthe same time, it meets the current need to manage personal data in a completelysecure and risk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through adecentralised data centre.G999 enables tokens (Tokens are basic building blocks for operations withcryptographic values: Only those who have a valid token are allowed to execute atransaction on the associated block chain) to store, trade and use tokens almostsimultaneously in a wide ecosystem without being dependent on intermediariessuch as banks or payment processors. In addition, for the first time it offerswallet communication, a spam hacker-free e-mail service and a voice & chatsystem that is fully integrated into the platform. The way this system works islikely to make it impossible for decades to eavesdrop on or intercept, amongother communication channels, making this system more than just system relevant.Our block chain ecosystem is open-source and based on computer technology, whichallows anyone to develop their new or established business according to a proof