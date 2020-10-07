 

G999 GSB Gold Standard Banking introduces revolutionary block chain ecosystem (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The world of financial currencies is likely to take a big step
forward, and the Principality of Monaco seemed the perfect place to test
innovations at the moment.

With this in mind, GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG (GSB), a leading
German software, IT and blockchain group, has chosen the Monte Carlo Conference
Centre in Monaco to launch an unprecedented technology that will make
transactions of crypto currencies much easier and above all much faster.

During a glamorous opening ceremony, in the presence of a large crowd of
international press and news agencies, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of
Directors of GSB and his team of international software and hardware developers
presented a unique electronic money system in the iconic golden hall of art
(Salle des Arts) "G999", Card device and app in one, inspired by the
deflationary token economic model, which allows fast payments, micro-fees and a
variety of other options, including a communication network that guarantees
customers absolute privacy, which will be impossible to decipher with today's
technology. Enjoy the great future of the digital age," announced GSB's CEO,
introducing Alexandru Cocindau, Chief Technical Officer (CTO, Technical
Director) of the GSB Group, who chairs the internal Group Development Group.

G999 is based on the idea that block chain technology must ensure compliance
with environmental regulations, in particular the promotion of energy saving. At
the same time, it meets the current need to manage personal data in a completely
secure and risk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through a
decentralised data centre.

G999 enables tokens (Tokens are basic building blocks for operations with
cryptographic values: Only those who have a valid token are allowed to execute a
transaction on the associated block chain) to store, trade and use tokens almost
simultaneously in a wide ecosystem without being dependent on intermediaries
such as banks or payment processors. In addition, for the first time it offers
wallet communication, a spam hacker-free e-mail service and a voice & chat
system that is fully integrated into the platform. The way this system works is
likely to make it impossible for decades to eavesdrop on or intercept, among
other communication channels, making this system more than just system relevant.

Our block chain ecosystem is open-source and based on computer technology, which
allows anyone to develop their new or established business according to a proof
