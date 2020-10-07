 

British Columbia Automobile Association Selects Guidewire for Business Growth

British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), a British Columbia (B.C.) personal lines insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that BCAA has selected Guidewire to enable digital transformation, deliver service excellence, and accelerate product launches.

Euan Rafferty, Vice President of Underwriting, BCAA, said, “We are operating in a quickly evolving landscape where the expectations of our customers are constantly increasing with respect to the ease of doing business with us in their channel of choice whether that is in person at one of our service locations, over the phone at our contact center, through our self-service digital offering or through a combination of these channels.”

BCAA aims to be a leader in insurance, protection, and mobility in B.C. and needs the right technology, tools, and business practices to create amazing customer experiences and continue to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their Members. Guidewire provides the versatile industry-standard platform to use as the foundation for future innovation. Using Guidewire, BCAA will be able to implement a solid core system solution that the Guidewire research and development team will keep current, so the BCAA team can focus on the agent and customer experience.

Rafferty added, “Our team is looking to enhance the experience across all aspects of the customer journey, delivering a personalized experience that enables the customer to seamlessly move through their journey in whatever form that takes. In addition, increasing the nimbleness with which innovative products and services can be brought to our customers will be critical to success in the face of disruption from digitally native competitors. We’re expecting that Guidewire will be a foundational component in helping us to achieve our customer experience goals, in addition to allowing for the implementation of improved rating models, and better overall flexibility and speed to market for new products and services.”

“We are pleased to welcome BCAA to the Guidewire customer community,” said Frank O’Dowd, Chief Sales Officer, Guidewire Software. “We look forward to helping the company leverage Guidewire to continue its mission of providing a wide range of insurance products to protect their Members and customers.”

BCAA selected InsuranceSuite, Client Data Management, Rating Management, and Reinsurance Management as its new systems for policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing, rating, and reinsurance management. The company also selected EnterpriseEngage and Guidewire for Salesforce applications to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its members, customer service representatives, and vendors. In addition, BCAA selected DataHub and InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence systems. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite across all of its personal lines of business in British Columbia in two phases: PolicyCenter and BillingCenter during the first phase, followed by ClaimCenter.

