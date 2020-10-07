 

Muscle Maker Grill Announces Opening of Healthy Joe’s in NYC

Burleson, Texas, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has re-opened, post covid, its first brick and mortar Healthy Joe’s location in the Tribeca neighborhood of NYC.

As previously announced, Healthy Joe’s is a fast-casual restaurant offering up delicious handcrafted dishes that are run through a 500 degree conveyor oven, toasting the meals to perfection. Menu categories include, oven toasted subs, toasted bowls, hot topped salads, and Joe’s Faves – a lineup of signature menu items that include: a grass fed sirloin steak and grilled halloumi cheese toast, the Impossibly Sloppy made with Impossible plant based protein and Avocado Toast made with Joe’s handcrafted Avocado Smash, queso fresco and pepitas. Guests can select their premium proteins for all salads and bowls. Proteins include all natural, antibiotic free chicken, grass fed steak sirloin, Norwegian wild caught salmon and Impossible plant-based protein.

The new brand is sourcing its fresh baked French rolls and eight grain bread from Orwashers, a renowned bakery that has been serving fresh artisan breads to the New York City area since 1916. The breads are delivered fresh daily and guests have the option of white or multigrain whole wheat when ordering an oven toasted sub. Healthy Joe’s beverage selection includes fresh brewed iced teas in a variety of flavors, fresh made lemonades made with natural sweeteners and a coffee selection including Nitro cold brew, all available at the HjO tea bar.

The décor inside of the Healthy Joe’s dining room is a unique display of murals painted by students of the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) located a few short blocks away from the restaurant. Pops of color throughout provide a bright and inviting space for guests to dine for lunch or dinner.

To celebrate the official reopening, Healthy Joe’s will be rolling out a “Cheater” menu. The cheater menu will include items like decadent Five Cheese Mac n’ Cheater, Five Cheese Grilled Cheater, and Cheater Cheesecake. The location will support a contactless ordering kiosk which will help support social distancing and aid in keeping our customers and staff safe. Additionally, the company has rolled out Revel, a new Point of Sale (POS) system for the brand. The Tribeca location will reopen featuring outdoor dining as well as 25% indoor capacity to meet NYC safety guidelines.

