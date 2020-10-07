 

SPYR, Inc. Begins Operating Under the Trade Name SPYR Technologies

DENVER, CO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SPYR, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPYR), a holding company involved in building a portfolio of technology companies through targeted acquisitions, today announced that it has filed a trade name in order to do business as SPYR Technologies (SPYR) effective immediately.

SPYR President and Chief Executive Officer, James R. Thompson, said of the name change, “We have been working to identify potential acquisitions, many of which are in the technology space.  We have elected to do business under the SPYR Technologies trade name to better reflect the direction in which we see SPYR heading in the near future and to better identify our core business.”

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies is a holding company involved in building a portfolio of technology companies through targeted acquisitions.  The Company is currently exploring acquisition opportunities in the technology industry.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR’s website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR’s Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Marlin Molinaro

Marmel Communications, LLC

(725) 205-1122

mmolinarofc@gmail.com


