 

LPL Financial and Financial Resources Group Welcome GreenState Wealth Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, announced that the wealth management division located at GreenState Credit Union has joined the Institution Services platform at LPL Financial. They will also be aligned with Financial Resources Group Investment Services to assist with client service and growth. GreenState Wealth Management’s advisors served approximately $350 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. Five of GreenState Wealth Management’s financial advisors were previously affiliated with Cambridge Investment Research, and a sixth advisor joins from Royal Alliance, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.

Established in 1938, GreenState Credit Union is Iowa's largest financial cooperative serving more than 230,000 members with approximately $7 billion in assets. Membership is open to anyone living or working in Iowa. The new partnership with Financial Resources Group and LPL Financial will provide GreenState Wealth Management access to thousands of investment products, allowing them to tailor strategies specific to each person's needs.

“We chose the LPL platform given its innovative technology, dedication to advisor service and client-first approach,” said Jeff Disterhoft, GreenState president and CEO. “The Financial Resources Group partnership enhances the value LPL provides and creates a win-win for GreenState Wealth Management and the members we serve. Over their 10-year track record, the talent they have been able to attract is impressive. We look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial partnership.”

Mark Stieve, partner and director of Business Consulting and Development at Financial Resources Group, stated, “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are excited to bring on GreenState Credit Union. Partnering with an organization that shares our passion for client service and growth is truly exciting. With similar vision and values, we look to create one of the premier investment programs in the industry.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome GreenState Credit Union’s investment program to the LPL Institution Services platform and congratulate Financial Resource Group for its continued growth. Institution-based investment programs have unique needs and opportunities, and LPL’s Institution Services model is designed to provide a differentiated experience for this segment of financial professionals and their clients. We are a partner with scale that is committed to investing in integrated technology and robust resources designed to help advisors and institutional partners enhance their business and win in the marketplace. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with the investment program located at GreenState Credit Union as we help them grow, recruit advisors and serve the needs of its 230,000 members.”

