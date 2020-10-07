 

Allied Signs Definitive Agreement for the Launch of CBD-infused Electrolyte Replacement Drink for Veterans and Athletes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 14:55  |  51   |   |   

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID) – an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to launch a new CBD-infused electrolyte replacement drink with the Cannabis company Reef Drink Company (“RDC”).

The first product to be produced under the Agreement will be a CBD-infused electrolyte and rehydration drink targeted at veteran and first responders as an extension of the Tactical Relief brand. This product will be called “Tactical Hydration” and launched under the Tactical Relief brand.

In addition to this, a second Allied Corp. brand has now been launched called Equilibrium Bio. As with the Tactical Relief brand, the Equilibrium Bio brand is owned, managed and supported by Allied Corp. This brand will represent health and wellness products targeted at both male and female athletic consumers. The first product will be called “Hydration Blast” by Equilibrium Bio. All produced and supported by Allied.

Tactical Hydration and Hydration Blast products will provide a CBD-infused drink for rehydration with sodium citrate electrolyte replacement supplements for athletic and veteran consumers. Both the Tactical Relief and Equilibrium Bio drinks will be available in fruit punch, lemon lime and orange flavors. Allied has additional products in the Equilibrium Bio and Tactical Relief product pipeline.

Allied anticipates the first 15,000 sample drink products being ready for wholesale purchasers within October 2020. From these 15,000 sample products, we will be pursuing purchase orders and national distribution.

"The launch of the Equilibrium Bio brand and the electrolyte replacement drinks represents a great milestone for Allied Corp showcasing some of the additional depth of our product pipeline and brand representation. We are looking forward to the expanded opportunities that this will bring to our natural health vertical. Allied now has four brands to market (Tactical Relief, MaXXa, Buds Pure Naturals and Equilibrium Bio). We are excited to build upon this continued success,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied Corp.

Seite 1 von 4
Allied Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Novo Sees Possibility for Significant Growth at Beatons Creek
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.20
2
Allied Corp. unterzeichnet Verkaufs-, Vertriebs- und Fertigungsvertrag mit MGC Pharma