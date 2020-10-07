Allied Signs Definitive Agreement for the Launch of CBD-infused Electrolyte Replacement Drink for Veterans and Athletes

The first product to be produced under the Agreement will be a CBD-infused electrolyte and rehydration drink targeted at veteran and first responders as an extension of the Tactical Relief brand. This product will be called “Tactical Hydration” and launched under the Tactical Relief brand.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID) – an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to launch a new CBD-infused electrolyte replacement drink with the Cannabis company Reef Drink Company (“RDC”).

In addition to this, a second Allied Corp. brand has now been launched called Equilibrium Bio. As with the Tactical Relief brand, the Equilibrium Bio brand is owned, managed and supported by Allied Corp. This brand will represent health and wellness products targeted at both male and female athletic consumers. The first product will be called “Hydration Blast” by Equilibrium Bio. All produced and supported by Allied.

Tactical Hydration and Hydration Blast products will provide a CBD-infused drink for rehydration with sodium citrate electrolyte replacement supplements for athletic and veteran consumers. Both the Tactical Relief and Equilibrium Bio drinks will be available in fruit punch, lemon lime and orange flavors. Allied has additional products in the Equilibrium Bio and Tactical Relief product pipeline.

Allied anticipates the first 15,000 sample drink products being ready for wholesale purchasers within October 2020. From these 15,000 sample products, we will be pursuing purchase orders and national distribution.

"The launch of the Equilibrium Bio brand and the electrolyte replacement drinks represents a great milestone for Allied Corp showcasing some of the additional depth of our product pipeline and brand representation. We are looking forward to the expanded opportunities that this will bring to our natural health vertical. Allied now has four brands to market (Tactical Relief, MaXXa, Buds Pure Naturals and Equilibrium Bio). We are excited to build upon this continued success,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied Corp.