 

UGI Cuts Emissions by 30% and Makes Progress on Critical ESG Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) continues to advance its strategic Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives and remains focused on providing its stakeholders with timely updates on key ESG activities.

Recently, UGI’s subsidiary, UGI Energy Services, LLC (“UGIES”) completed the sale of its ownership stake in the Conemaugh coal-fired power generation station. The sale of this non-core asset will reduce UGI’s Scope 1 (direct) emissions by more than 30%. This is another step toward achievement of our Company’s ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

UGI is also actively investing to ensure it is well positioned to deliver renewable and sustainable energy solutions for its 3 million customers. One recent example is UGIES’ acquisition of GHI, a leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) business. The GHI acquisition is a strategic investment that represents a growth opportunity in the renewable energy space and positions the Company to make additional investments in this rapidly developing area of renewable energy solutions.

UGI remains equally focused on the social aspect of its commitments to stakeholders. In alignment with UGI’s values to promote diversity, the Company recently created the Belonging, Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity (“BIDE”) Initiative. BIDE provides the blueprint for achieving greater diversity of thought, experience, culture, gender, race, and sexual orientation throughout the organization. As part of this initiative, UGI established new partnerships with the Urban Affairs Coalition and Big Brothers Big Sisters, further demonstrating UGI’s commitment to the communities it serves.

Lastly, UGI recently disclosed ESG metrics via the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board framework and the American Gas Association template to provide greater non-financial disclosure to our stakeholders. The Company also published a number of new policies including Human Rights, Supplier Code of Conduct, and Environmental, among others. These disclosures and polices can be found at UGI’s new ESG website: https://ugiesg.com/.

John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation, said, “I am pleased with the progress we are making on ESG, which represents a critical mandate for the company. The sale of Conemaugh will reduce UGI’s direct emissions by over 30% and the GHI acquisition will provide a platform for RNG growth. Additionally, the BIDE initiative, coupled with our new policies, represents an important step forward for UGI and aligns with the Company’s vision and values. We remain committed to growing our business responsibly, while meeting the social needs of our customers, employees, and communities. UGI is proud of the work we’ve accomplished on our ESG initiatives and looks forward to communicating additional progress in the future.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

UGI Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
UGI Subsidiary Sells Conemaugh Facility Ownership Stake to Montour, LLC
08.09.20
UGI Appoints Judy Zagorski Chief Human Resources Officer