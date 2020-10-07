Developer Community to Gather at New Relic Nerd Days 1.0

 

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, today announced Nerd Days, a free one-day virtual event dedicated to helping developers build more perfect software. Nerd Days is specifically designed by New Relic engineers as a hands-on-keyboard experience with live coding, demos, workshops, networking breakouts, and expert-led Q&A sessions—minimal slideware guaranteed.

The event will feature more than 25 sessions, expert panels, and keynote speakers from New Relic, 27Global, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kinect Consulting, Split Software, and more. Additional programming includes fireside chats, live demos and a lunch and learn with New Relic CEO and Founder Lew Cirne. The event will have both introductory and advanced tracks, and attendees can decide to join sessions within five tracks: Observability, Cloud Migration, Open Source, DevOps Journey, and New Relic Fundamentals.

“New Relic is dedicated to serving our developer community. We are constantly thinking about how to help engineers build innovative solutions and better understand their needs at every stage of the development journey, which is why we are introducing Nerd Days 1.0, a brand new virtual event that allows engineers to engage with their peers directly and learn more about New Relic from community experts. We look forward to hearing real-time user feedback at the event to learn how we can improve our platform to serve developers.” -- Mark Weitzel, VP product management, New Relic

“I decided to speak at Nerd Days because I’m a nerd! The power of observability from New Relic combined with the power of experimentation and feature flagging from Split makes them a perfect match. I love that you can Integrate Split data into New Relic to monitor and measure the impact of your features. This is critical especially when testing in production.” -- Talia Nassi, developer advocate, Split

Session highlights include:

  • Grafana and Prometheus with the Telemetry Data Platform
  • Testing in Production with Split
  • The Art & Science of Deciphering Perceived Performance: A look at how user behavior affects your data
  • SRE-as-a-Service with 27Global
  • Cloud Modernization with AWS and New Relic
  • How Observability-Driven Development accelerates DevOps transformations with Kinect Consulting

The US event will take place on October 13 and Asia Pacific and European events will take place on October 22 and November 10, respectively. Visit the New Relic Developer website to register and stay up to date with any changes.

About New Relic

The world’s best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic’s Nerd Days events, including topics, event details, availability and benefits of attending. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

