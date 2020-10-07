Developer Community to Gather at New Relic Nerd Days 1.0

The event will feature more than 25 sessions, expert panels, and keynote speakers from New Relic, 27Global, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kinect Consulting, Split Software, and more. Additional programming includes fireside chats, live demos and a lunch and learn with New Relic CEO and Founder Lew Cirne. The event will have both introductory and advanced tracks, and attendees can decide to join sessions within five tracks: Observability, Cloud Migration, Open Source, DevOps Journey, and New Relic Fundamentals.

“New Relic is dedicated to serving our developer community. We are constantly thinking about how to help engineers build innovative solutions and better understand their needs at every stage of the development journey, which is why we are introducing Nerd Days 1.0, a brand new virtual event that allows engineers to engage with their peers directly and learn more about New Relic from community experts. We look forward to hearing real-time user feedback at the event to learn how we can improve our platform to serve developers.” -- Mark Weitzel, VP product management, New Relic

“I decided to speak at Nerd Days because I’m a nerd! The power of observability from New Relic combined with the power of experimentation and feature flagging from Split makes them a perfect match. I love that you can Integrate Split data into New Relic to monitor and measure the impact of your features. This is critical especially when testing in production.” -- Talia Nassi, developer advocate, Split

Session highlights include:

Grafana and Prometheus with the Telemetry Data Platform

Testing in Production with Split

The Art & Science of Deciphering Perceived Performance: A look at how user behavior affects your data

SRE-as-a-Service with 27Global

Cloud Modernization with AWS and New Relic

How Observability-Driven Development accelerates DevOps transformations with Kinect Consulting

The US event will take place on October 13 and Asia Pacific and European events will take place on October 22 and November 10, respectively. Visit the New Relic Developer website to register and stay up to date with any changes.

