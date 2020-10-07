ServiceNow Unveils “The Work Survey,” A Comprehensive Global View of COVID-19’s Impact on Work and the Opportunities Ahead for Business and Workforce Innovation

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today released The Work Survey , one of the most comprehensive global surveys to date on COVID-19’s impact on work and the opportunities ahead for a wave of digital innovation in how people work and businesses operate.

Executives and employees surveyed in 11 countries across multiple industries agree: technology enabled them to pivot to new ways working faster than thought possible, and digital transformation will accelerate innovation.

“The world’s dramatic pivot to working digitally is showing everyone what the future of work looks like,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “Digital workflows are the way business gets done in the 21st century. There’s no going back. Digital transformation will accelerate. New ways of working will become the norm. We are on the cusp of an unprecedented wave of workflow and workplace innovation.”

Fielded in September by Wakefield Research on behalf of ServiceNow, The Work Survey engaged 9,000 executives and employees across multiple industries, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and the public sector, in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

Key findings include:

92% of executives say the pandemic made their company rethink how they work; 87% of employees say it’s an improvement.

91% of executives and 87% of employees say their company transitioned to new ways of working faster than they thought possible.

COVID-19 has reduced operating expenses for 88% of businesses surveyed, creating opportunities for investments in digital transformation, research and development, marketing, and growth.

Businesses have innovated rapidly but will need to step up to continue the pace

At least half of executives and employees think transitioning to the new normal will be even more challenging than the initial shock of COVID-19 (50% executives and 53% employees). This challenge is exacerbated because most businesses are at a digital disadvantage, with 91% of executives admitting they still have offline workflows, including document approvals, security incident reports, and technology support requests. Progress has been made, but months into working from home, 60% of executives and 59% of employees say their companies still do not have a fully integrated system to manage digital workflows.