 

Thunderbird Entertainment to Take the Multi-Billion View Social Media Sensation What If to Television

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC:THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), is partnering with Underknown, the creators of the hit Webby Award winning social media brand What If to create a global television series.

What If’s videos are viewed 250 million times a month and have garnered more than six billion views in nine languages around the world. “This is an incredible brand, and social media hit,” says Mark Miller, President of Thunderbird Entertainment. “In a world where curious people search for quality content, What If has built an incredible following that will ensure What If the TV show will also be a hit.”

What If was conceived by the brilliant creative team at Underknown, headed by CEO Steve Hulford. The studio has produced more than 3,000 minutes of What If short-form content, such as “What If you got swallowed by a whale?”, “What If the Earth stopped spinning?” and “What If the Earth was a moon of Jupiter?”

What If is about imagination and curiosity. We take the viewer on an epic exploration of possibilities and we tell great stories designed to entertain and inspire millennials on their mobile phones," says Steve Hulford. “We are excited to bring a treasure trove of data from more than 500 webisodes and millions of viewers to the development process with Thunderbird, in order to grow our brand from mobile phones to long-form television.”

What If is routinely the #1 Science and Technology video channel in the world for media and entertainment companies (according to Tubular Labs). The What If franchise is published on YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram, and has amassed 25 million followers with more than five billion watched-minutes around the world.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service, multiplatform production, distribution, and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

About Underknown

Underknown is a data-driven production company that specializes in creating short-form web series for digital platforms. Underknown’s mission is to create fun, engaging, and educational content that educate the world about science and the humanities. Underknown is a Toronto-based global multiplatform digital video company.

About What If

What If is a Webby Award winning web series published daily and is consistently ranked by Tubular Labs as the most-watched science and technology video channel in the world on social media (YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram combined). It was created by Steve Hulford, Raphael Faeh, and Peter Schmiedchen.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

