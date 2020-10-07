 

Okta Unites User Identity and Device Identity for Customer-Facing Applications Through New Okta Devices SDK

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today at Okta Showcase, further extended its Okta Devices Platform Service capabilities to developers through the Okta Devices SDK. Using the Okta Devices SDK, developers can enable passwordless authentication through branded push notifications with biometric capabilities, minimizing friction for end-users and increasing security posture. Now, developers can leverage the power of Okta Verify to build customized, secure, and seamless login experiences for their customers.

The world has become mobile-first: there will be an estimated 7 billion mobile users by 2021. To keep up, every organization is focused on building bespoke and tailored customer experiences. With a limited supply of developer resources, businesses are challenged to constantly ship new features while still accounting for security and remaining agile. Development teams need an identity layer that serves as the connective tissue between applications and devices to speed time to market, deliver products that are secure, and drive engagement.

“We live in a multi-device world where we work, shop, and consume content across phones, laptops, and tablets,” said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer, Okta. “This dynamic landscape has placed an extra emphasis on today’s modern businesses to be relevant across every device. The Devices SDK takes the customizability and security of the Okta Identity Cloud and puts it in the hands of developers everywhere.”

The Okta Devices SDK: Reimagining User Experience and Security

Powered by the Okta Devices Platform Service, a unique set of powerful capabilities come together in a single integration with the Okta Devices SDK to deepen and extend device and user identity in customer experiences that adds UX value rather than detracting from it. Now, developers building mobile applications can send branded push notifications and use biometrics including FaceID to authenticate end-user login versus using solely a password or pin. This offers layers of protection and security while eliminating friction and increasing customer engagement. The Okta Devices SDK also puts more power in the hands of end-users by registering customer devices within Okta Universal Directory, enabling self-service if a device is lost or stolen.

Using the Devices SDK and API, developers can create the following experiences, all through a single integration:

  • Embed Okta Verify with push and biometrics capabilities into mobile applications.
  • Develop branded, omnichannel multi-factor authentication experiences with custom push messaging and custom action buttons.
  • Deploy additional layers of protection to address high-risk access attempts.
  • Enable end-users to view and manage their Okta registered devices.
  • Simplify device management and increase overall security posture.

“The financial health and safety of our members is at the center of everything we do as one of Canada's largest credit unions,” said Jakub Mamos, Vice President, IS Risk Management, Servus Credit Union. “Core to achieving that is binding user identity and device identity to make our digital banking products and services more seamless and deeply secure. Using Okta’s Devices SDK, we will be able to build customized, branded experiences for our members that increase security and eliminate friction whether that be setting up a bank account to procuring a credit card.”

The Okta Devices Platform Service will continue to enrich the power of the Okta Devices SDK in the future through unlimited integrations including completely passwordless authentication experiences to secure transactions on every major operating system.

Availability

The Okta Devices SDK for iOS and Android will be available in Early Access in Q1 2021. For more information, visit: https://www.okta.com/platform/devices/

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. More than 8,950 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Okta Announces New Advanced Server Access Capabilities to Accelerate Secure Cloud Infrastructure Development for Digital Initiatives
15:00 Uhr
Okta Launches Customer Identity Workflows, Bringing No-Code Identity Automation to Digital Initiatives
15:00 Uhr
Okta and Salesforce Partner to Build Trust with Work.com
06.10.20
Okta to Webcast Sessions at Showcase 2020
29.09.20
Vergiss Snowflake: Diese 3 Cloud-Aktien hätte ich lieber im Portfolio
25.09.20
Okta Welcomes Susan St. Ledger as President, Worldwide Field Operations